Former South African leader de Klerk sorry for apartheid comment

In tonight’s edition: Mike Pompeo U.S Secretary of State heads to Ethiopia from Angola on his trip to the continent. The first from washington in 18 months. The last South African president to lead under apartheid has apologised for saying that white minority rule was not a crime against humanity. And we head to Salt River in Cape where the annual Public Arts Festival is bringing more art into the community.

