Renault in crisis: Carmaker cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide to save 2 billion euros - 13 hours ago
Four days a week: Push for shorter morning week gets boost from New Zealand PM - 13 hours ago
Trump takes on Twitter: US president moves to curtail legal immunity for big tech - 13 hours ago
Polling Europe: Euronews survey shows public divided on pace of reopening - 13 hours ago
Reopening Europe: France and UK move to ease more lockdown restrictions - 13 hours ago
Coronavirus latest: French carmaker Renault to cut thousands of jobs - 14 hours ago
Coronavirus: Scotland begins to ease out of lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
Hundreds of Pakistan children under 10 in Sindh with COVID-19 - 15 hours ago
Trump escalates Twitter, social media war after fact-check move - 16 hours ago
George Floyd: Protests over deadly arrest rock US’s Minneapolis - 16 hours ago
Four days a week: Push for shorter morning week gets boost from New Zealand PM
Jacinda Ardern pushed for the measure in parliament.
