Four more weeks? Macron’s plan for deconfinement

It’s half-time for lockdown in France. That’s if president Emmanuel Macron can stick to his May 11th date for the start of deconfinement. But can the nation reopen schools and start up non-essential sectors of the economy without mass testing for all? So far, Macron only promising Covid-19 screening for those who develop symptoms. In a confined edition of the show, François Picard speaks with former Strasbourg mayor Fabienne Keller, Member of the European Parliament, Jean-Paul Moatti – Professor Emeritus of Heath Economics, Aix-Marseille University and Vivienne Walt, Paris correspondent for Time magazine

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en