Four years since Ebola, Liberia braces for Covid19

36 mins ago

Governments across the continent are scrambling to increase their capacity to deal with an expected surge in cases of the coronavirus… And of course prevention is better than cure – several countries are putting the focus on ramping up detection and prevention measures. We take a closer look at Liberia. The country had to deal with a devastating Ebola outbreak that ended just four years ago. Is its health infrastructure ready for another potential crisis ? 

