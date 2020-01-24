-
France: 20,000 protest in Lyon as Macron pushes ahead with pension reforms
20,000 protesters took to the streets in Lyon on Friday to continue the longest transport strike in France’s history.
Protesters can be seen marching with flags and lighting flares as riot police fire tear gas canisters, some of which were thrown back at them along with other projectiles. Black Bloc protesters and yellow vests also attended as sewer workers staged a performance, where they dressed up as Death.
One CGI union member promised “It’s not over at all. We will be here until the reform is withdrawn. It’s not over, far from that.”
The pension bill was officially presented to President Macron and his cabinet to allow Parliament to begin debating the overhaul next month. The bill is expected to pass due to Macron’s party having a strong majority in the Parliament.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions. The reforms attempt to overhaul France’s pension system into a universal system that will see pay-outs calculated from whole careers rather than the current last five years of activity. The pension age will also be increased from 62 to 64.
