France: Aircraft carrier with 50 COVID-19 cases aboard docks in Toulon
An aircraft carrier of the French Navy docked in the southern French port of Toulon on Sunday, after suspending its mission in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic 11 days earlier than planned due to on outbreak of COVID-19 onboard.
Footage shows the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier entering the Toulon’s port area, after 50 crew members tested positive for coronavirus.
According to local authorities, an operation is currently underway to evacuate 1,900 sailors, while three were hospitalised at Toulon’s hospital before the Charles de Gaulle docked.
All personnel will reportedly be tested for COVID-19 and put under quarantine for two weeks, before being allowed to return to their families. The aircraft carrier will undergo a disinfection operation starting Tuesday.
France is the third worst-hit country in Europe as of Sunday, with 133,667 reported cases and 14,412 deaths confirmed.
