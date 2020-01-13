France and Sahel Nations vow to step up anti-jihadist fight

In tonight’s edition: France and five West African States agreed on Monday to combine their military forces under one command structure to fight a growing Islamist militancy in the Sahel region. Russian and Turkish mediators in Libya’s brutal conflict say that warring sides have made some progress but only the delegation from the Triopli based government has signed a fragile ceasefire. And farmers hidden away in the backwaters of Casamance grow a secret crop. Locals say that the only way they can get by is growing cannabis.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en