France announces €45 billion aid package to help businesses fight pandemic

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has admitted that the government expects GDP to contract 1 percent this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, as he announced aid measures worth €45 billion to help businesses weather the crisis. All sectors of the global economy have been hit but the travel, tourism and airline sectors are bearing the brunt, with carriers now bracing for bankruptcies.

