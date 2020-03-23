France announces first case of a hospital doctor dying from coronavirus

A hospital doctor died after being infected with the new coronavirus, France’s Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Sunday. He added that “to his knowledge”, it was the first death of this type in France.

