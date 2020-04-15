France announces unprecedented Covid-19 rescue package for the vulnerable

France’s prime minister on Wednesday announced a Covid-19 emergency rescue package for the most vulnerable in the community. The 110 billion euros in funding includes a security net for households on income support, the unemployed, and those no longer eligible for unemployment benefits. There is also budget for those working on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis, and to help small and medium businesses.

