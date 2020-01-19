-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Anti-immigration “Paris Pride” hold annual torchlit march through capital
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several hundred protesters took part in the annual march honouring the patron saint of Paris organised by the anti-immigration ‘Paris Pride’ association and supported by the far-right youth group Generation Identitaire, in the French capital on Saturday.
Participants chanted slogans as they marched through the streets while holding burning torches and flares as well as flags bearing the coats of arms of various Paris arrondissements.
Some of the demonstrators also carried a statue of Saint Genevieve, who Catholics and Eastern Orthodox Christians credit with helping saving Paris from being attacked by Attila the Hun through prayer.
Generation Identitaire is the youth wing of far-right movement Bloc Identitaire, which started in France in 2003.
Video ID: 20200119-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200119-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly