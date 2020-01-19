France: Anti-immigration “Paris Pride” hold annual torchlit march through capital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several hundred protesters took part in the annual march honouring the patron saint of Paris organised by the anti-immigration ‘Paris Pride’ association and supported by the far-right youth group Generation Identitaire, in the French capital on Saturday.

Participants chanted slogans as they marched through the streets while holding burning torches and flares as well as flags bearing the coats of arms of various Paris arrondissements.

Some of the demonstrators also carried a statue of Saint Genevieve, who Catholics and Eastern Orthodox Christians credit with helping saving Paris from being attacked by Attila the Hun through prayer.

Generation Identitaire is the youth wing of far-right movement Bloc Identitaire, which started in France in 2003.

