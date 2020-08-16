France: Ariane 5 rocket takes-off carrying with space tug and two satellites

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket launched into space on Saturday, from Guiana Space Centre near to Kourou in French Guiana, on Saturday. This is Arianespace’s first mission since operations were halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

The rocket is taking two broadband communication satellites as well as a Mission Extension Vehicle-2, a robotic space tug intended to prolong the life of old satellites.

The launch was planned to take place on July 28 but was delayed due to the weather and further technical checks.

