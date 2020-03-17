-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Army trucks deployed in Paris suburb as country goes on coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
French army trucks were deployed as French President Emmanuel Macron announced a 15-day coronavirus lockdown on Monday evening.
Though Macron had not mentioned the use of the military in the lockdown, footage shot in Charenton suburb of Paris shows military trucks on the move.
France is the third-worst affected country in Europe and has reported 148 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,633 infections, according to the latest numbers.
Video ID: 20200316-074
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-074
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly