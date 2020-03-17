France: Army trucks deployed in Paris suburb as country goes on coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

French army trucks were deployed as French President Emmanuel Macron announced a 15-day coronavirus lockdown on Monday evening.

Though Macron had not mentioned the use of the military in the lockdown, footage shot in Charenton suburb of Paris shows military trucks on the move.

France is the third-worst affected country in Europe and has reported 148 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,633 infections, according to the latest numbers.

