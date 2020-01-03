France: Assailant shot dead by police in Paris stabbing attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Secretary of State to the Minister of the Interior Laurent Nunez was on the site of the knife attack that killed one and injured two in the Parisian suburb of Villejuif on Friday.

Nunez saluted the “reactivity” of police forces. “They intervened very rapidly, which allowed neutralising the assailant immediately, preventing the continuation of an undoubtedly deadly journey,” he said.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that one victim died, and two others were injured and are being treated in hospitals.

“[The investigation] will be broken down into several points, the identification of the respondent, the hearing of the victims, the hearing of a large number of witnesses, as well as the identification of other uninjured victims,” she added.

The assailant was chased and fatally shot by the police.

