France: At least 32 arrested as clashes break out during 62nd Yellow Vest outing

At least 32 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday, as clashes broke out between protesters and police during the 62nd consecutive weekend of Yellow Vests demonstrations.

Riot police can be seen beating protesters with batons, deploying large amounts of tear gas and putting out fires.

According to police headquarters in Paris, 32 demonstrators had been arrested by 3.45 pm local time (14.45 GMT).

A nation-wide strike against pension reforms which started in December – the largest to hit the country in years – breathed new life into the Yellow Vests movement, which has tens of thousands of protesters take to the streets every Saturday since November 2018.

