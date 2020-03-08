France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people to contain coronavirus

France on Sunday banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the death toll from the outbreak increased to 19 with 1,126 cases confirmed nationwide.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en