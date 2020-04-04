France: Business owners fear they may not survive COVID-19 crisis

France is rolling out emergency measures to help small businesses survive.

The boost includes tax relief and a “solidarity fund”.

But some business owners fear that will not be enough to reopen their doors once the lockdown is over.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/