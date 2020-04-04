Share
France: Business owners fear they may not survive COVID-19 crisis

33 mins ago

France is rolling out emergency measures to help small businesses survive.
The boost includes tax relief and a “solidarity fund”.
But some business owners fear that will not be enough to reopen their doors once the lockdown is over.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

