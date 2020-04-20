France care homes: retirement homes pushed to the limit by pandemic

France’s strict confinement measures are taking a heavy toll on the physical and psychological health of nursing home’s residents as Anelise Borges found out when visiting one of them on the outskirts of Paris.

#Coronavirus #covid19