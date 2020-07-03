France: CGT union holds demo amid planned Airbus firings

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

French unions, led by the CGT (General Confederation of Labour) organised a demonstration outside Toulouse’s stock exchange on Thursday after Airbus announced it will be laying off 15,000 employees due to the aviation industry’s crisis amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens attended the demonstration which had a range of speakers made up of union delegates from organisations representing tens of thousands of workers at companies such as Airbus, Air France, Deliveroo, Auchan and more.

“The management of Airbus announced the dismissal of 15,000 jobs across the world, which represents 5,000 jobs in France and over 3,800 in the region of Toulouse,” stated CGT’s Airbus delegate Patrice Thebault. “Here it is what they have been preparing for two months, while we were confined in our lives and on the frontline at work,” he went on to say.

The feeling among the demonstrators was one of unfair treatment and inequality. “In 2017 alone, the aviation industry made profits of €40 billion ($45 billion), and they put all that money aside and now they don’t talk about that anymore, and now they’re saying the sales revenues went down, orders went down and you need to make sacrifices,” exclaimed CGT delegate Gaetan Gracia.

