-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after tragedy
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The trial of 24 suspects linked to the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack kicked off in Paris on Monday, one day before the fifth anniversary of the attack where 12 people had been killed.
Only five of those suspected to be linked to the attack are expected in the courtroom, as the rest have reportedly died after fleeing to Iraq and Syria.
One of the suspects, Quentin Roy, was reportedly killed in Syria in 2016 and his parents are expected to take the stand as witnesses on Tuesday.
“It’s his responsibility and he paid for this, moreover he’s dead so he paid but he’s on trial, despite the fact that he is dead. It’s aberrant. This won’t help us to avenge our grief and our son won’t come back to life,” said Roy’s mother, Veronique Roy.
Gunmen stormed the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris on January 7, 2015, leaving 12 people dead.
Video ID: 20200106-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200106-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly