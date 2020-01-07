France: Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after tragedy

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The trial of 24 suspects linked to the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack kicked off in Paris on Monday, one day before the fifth anniversary of the attack where 12 people had been killed.

Only five of those suspected to be linked to the attack are expected in the courtroom, as the rest have reportedly died after fleeing to Iraq and Syria.

One of the suspects, Quentin Roy, was reportedly killed in Syria in 2016 and his parents are expected to take the stand as witnesses on Tuesday.

“It’s his responsibility and he paid for this, moreover he’s dead so he paid but he’s on trial, despite the fact that he is dead. It’s aberrant. This won’t help us to avenge our grief and our son won’t come back to life,” said Roy’s mother, Veronique Roy.

Gunmen stormed the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris on January 7, 2015, leaving 12 people dead.

