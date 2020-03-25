-
France: Church bells ring across country showing solidarity amid COVID-19 crisis
Church bells rang across France on Wednesday, marking Annunciation day, as well as in solidarity with the coronavirus victims and the health workers, as footage from Paris shows.
The bells started ringing at 7:30 pm local time and continued for 10 minutes.
The footage shows the bell tower of the Saint-Sulpice Church and the bell tower of the Church of Saint-Germain de Pres, with the sound of bells ringing heard in the background.
Video ID: 20200325-065
