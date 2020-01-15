-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Civil servants protest against pension reform near finance ministry
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Civil servants and union members rallied in front of the Ministry of Finance building in Paris on Wednesday, to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reform.
“I’m fighting for my children, for my daughters. Our elders fought for social security, to have a pension system that allows retirees to leave with a decent pension. We owe it to them, we owe this to our elders,” said Fabien Villedieu, Sud Rail union delegate.
A social worker criticised the universal system entailed in the proposed pension reform.
“But Mr. Macron, there are jobs that are very difficult, we cannot be fair with the same rule for everyone. Every job, every case is different, you have to listen to the specificities.”
The proposed reforms would see an overhaul to the current pension system and the creation of a universal pension system instead of the current 42 different schemes.
While the retirement age will remain at 62 years, workers will have to work until the age of 64 to receive their full pensions.
Video ID: 20200115-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200115-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly