France: Civil servants protest against pension reform near finance ministry

Civil servants and union members rallied in front of the Ministry of Finance building in Paris on Wednesday, to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reform.

“I’m fighting for my children, for my daughters. Our elders fought for social security, to have a pension system that allows retirees to leave with a decent pension. We owe it to them, we owe this to our elders,” said Fabien Villedieu, Sud Rail union delegate.

A social worker criticised the universal system entailed in the proposed pension reform.

“But Mr. Macron, there are jobs that are very difficult, we cannot be fair with the same rule for everyone. Every job, every case is different, you have to listen to the specificities.”

The proposed reforms would see an overhaul to the current pension system and the creation of a universal pension system instead of the current 42 different schemes.

While the retirement age will remain at 62 years, workers will have to work until the age of 64 to receive their full pensions.

