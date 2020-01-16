-
France: Clashes erupt in Lyon as unions march to oppose planned pension reform
Nearly 16,000 people took to the streets of Lyon on Thursday, as part of a new day of action against the government’s planned reform of the pension system.
Footage shows police forces charging protesters and firing tear gas, as groups of demonstrators threw paint bombs and hurled rocks against the agents.
Members of different sectors took part in the protest, including rail workers, teachers, lawyers, workers of the chemical and energy industry. Groups of Yellow Vests also joined the rally.
Three new days of protests were announced for the next week, with the CGT union determined to continue their action until the complete withdrawal of the planned reform.
The nationwide strike, which started in early December, is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation.
Video ID: 20200116-037
