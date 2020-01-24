Share
0 0 0 0

France confirms first two cases of coronavirus in Europe

58 mins ago

They were confirmed by France’s health minister. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/22/watch-live-who-director-general-statement-on-coronavirus-outbreak

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment