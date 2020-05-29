Share
France counts down days to reopening of cafés & restaurants

22 hours ago

Will the French 🇫🇷respect #socialdistancing when Paris #cafés and restaurants reopen June 2nd?
One 1st Arrondissement eatery thinks it’s found the answer. 🍷☕️🍴
More in #WorldThisWeek

