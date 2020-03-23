France: Crowds queue at Marseille hospital for COVID-19 testing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Crowds of people potentially affected by the coronavirus outbreak queued outisde the IHU Mediterranee Infection hospital of Marseille on Monday to get tested for COVID-19.

Footage shows several lines of patients wearing masks and queuing patiently while respecting the recommended safety distance among infected, stretching beyond the IHU building.

The hospital also issued a statement on Sunday, saying it would start using a treatment for patients, that has not been formally approved by authorities.

The treatment consists of combining hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, a mix that has already been used positively by Chinese authorities, according to Philippe Parola, the head of IHU’s infectious diseases department.

