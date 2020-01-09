France: Dockworkers rally around “operation dead ports” strike in Le Havre

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Port and dock workers mobilised against the planned pension reform in an action dubbed ‘operation dead ports’ in Le Havre on Thursday, amid unions calling for a national strike. Workers from seven other major ports in France reportedly took part into the mobilisation.

A roadblock with signs reading “Port service, dock workers, sailors, all united against the pension reform” and “Port closed” was set up near the harbour.

Laurent Delaporte, the Secretary General of the General Union of Port Workers of the Port of Le Havre, called the action a “complete blocking of activities.”

Port workers joined unions and strikers from other professional fields in a march that gathered 35,000 protesters in Le Havre, according to the General Confederation of Labour.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions.

The nationwide strike which started in early December is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation.

