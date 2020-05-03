France: Eiffel Tower illuminated in tribute to first responders fighting coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

France’s most iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower was lit up on Saturday night to honour those who have been mobilised to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, with the tower turning on its signature sparkle at 8.30 p.m local time.

The lights marked the final night of the Heroes Shine Bright campaign, organised by the World Federation of Great Towers. It saw coordinated lighting of the Burj Khalifa (UAE), CN Tower (Canada), Macau Tower (China), Empire State Building (USA) as well as many others worldwide.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, France has registered 168,518 cases of the coronavirus, with 24,763 deaths related to the virus.

