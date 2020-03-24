France enters second week of lockdown as COVID-19 deaths rise

France is entering a second week of lockdown as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise.

The French government urged people to be more disciplined and stay indoors to stop the spread while 100,000 police officers were deployed to enforce the restrictions.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Montmoreau-Saint-Cybard in western France.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #France #Coronavirus