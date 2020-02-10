-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: European Parliament convenes for first meeting post-Brexit
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The European Parliament gathered on Monday in Strasbourg for the first session following Britain’s departure from the European Union.
European Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuinness drew stark comparisons between Britain leaving the EU and the need for “the defence of democracy and tolerance and our daily commitment to European values.”
McGuinness opened the session with a minute’s silence for “the victims of the Foibe massacres, and the exodus of Istrians, Rijekan and Dalmatians from their land during and after the Second World War.” These were the mass killings allegedly perpetrated mainly by Yugoslav Partisans against the local ethnic Italian population.
She underlined the “transition from opposing power blocks to a union for peace” to keep Europe strong by putting “values and respect for all its citizens in first place,” and announced the welcoming of newly elected members.
Video ID: 20200210-058
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200210-058
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly