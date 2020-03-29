France evacuates more coronavirus patients from east to free up hospital beds

France evacuated 36 more coronavirus patients from the hard-hit east to western areas on Sunday, hoping to free up intensive care units as hospitals brace for even more serious cases in the coming days.

