France expected to start easing COVID-19 lockdown

France is expected to start lifting its lockdown on Monday.

But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some saying it is too soon and others saying the measures do not go far enough.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #France