France extends lockdown as COVID-19 cases spread

France has extended lockdown measures that will stay in force until April 15 nationwide. As the country’s death toll approaches 2,000, the prime minister is warning of difficult days ahead, with a wave of new infections expected in Paris and northern regions.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Angouleme.

