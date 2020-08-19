France: Fans watch PSG beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in Champions semi-finals

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) fans gathered in Paris, on Tuesday evening, to watch their team clash with RB Leipzig. The fans then celebrated the PSG’s 3-0 win in the Champions League semi-finals in Lisbon.

After an outstanding performance of PSG superstars Angel DiMaria, Killian Mbappe and Neymar Junior, the Parisian team has qualified for the finals and is awaiting their rival as Bayern Munich and Olympic Lyon will clash in another semi-final on Wednesday at 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT.)

