France: Firefighters extinguish flames after protesters set building alight
A building was set on fire as pension reform protesters flooded Paris’s streets on Sunday.
Footage shows a burning building and thousands of protesters standing nearby with some trying to tame the flames. Firefighters came quickly to the scene and extinguished the conflagration before it got out of control.
The nationwide strike, which started in early December, is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation. The action comes days after the government and unions resumed talks on pension reforms.
The proposed reforms would see an overhaul to the current pension system and entail the creation of a universal pension system instead of the current 42 different schemes. While the retirement age will remain at 62 years, workers will have to work until the age of 64 to receive their full pensions.
