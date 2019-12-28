France: Fires and violent clashes erupt as protesters march through Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Violence broke out during the 24th day of the pension strike in Paris on Saturday, which coincided with the 59th consecutive week of Yellow Vest protests.

Footage shows riot police firing tear gas and using their batons on the Ruptly producer at the scene, as huge swathes of protesters took over the streets in the French capital. Several lay injured as protesters from several public sectors, including the transport sector, brought Paris to a standstill.

Macron’s government is aiming to introduce a universal pension system, but trade unions say that this will result in millions of private sector workers having to work beyond the legal retirement age in order to get a full pension. The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension.

Talks between the government and unions are set to resume on January 7.

