-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Fires and violent clashes erupt as protesters march through Paris
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Violence broke out during the 24th day of the pension strike in Paris on Saturday, which coincided with the 59th consecutive week of Yellow Vest protests.
Footage shows riot police firing tear gas and using their batons on the Ruptly producer at the scene, as huge swathes of protesters took over the streets in the French capital. Several lay injured as protesters from several public sectors, including the transport sector, brought Paris to a standstill.
Macron’s government is aiming to introduce a universal pension system, but trade unions say that this will result in millions of private sector workers having to work beyond the legal retirement age in order to get a full pension. The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension.
Talks between the government and unions are set to resume on January 7.
Video ID: 20191228-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191228-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly