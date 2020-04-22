France: Fireworks, tear gas fly as riots continue in Paris suburbs

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tensions were running high in Villeneuve-la-Garenne suburbs of Paris as riots over the collision of a motorcyclist with an unmarked police car over the weekend, continued in the early hours of Wednesday.

Footage shows fireworks on the streets as police used tear gas amid unrests. Objects were set on fire on the streets amid a heavy police presence.

The 30 year-old-motorcyclist who was involved with the incident reportedly fractured his leg after colliding with a police car door.

The police released a statement saying they opened the door to check on the man, who was allegedly driving at high speed and without a helmet and ran over one of them before hitting their vehicle.

According to videos posted on Twitter, residents said that the car door was purposely opened to stop the biker. The biker was successfully operated on Sunday and declared his intent to press charges against the police on Monday, according to reports citing his family and lawyers.

