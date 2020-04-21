France: Fireworks used against police as unrest continues in Paris suburb

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tensions were still high between residents of Villeneuve-la-Garenne suburb in Paris and police officers in the early hours of Tuesday, after the collision of a motorcyclist with an unmarked police car over the weekend.

Footage filmed in the French capital shows locals firing fireworks against the police officers deployed in the area.

According to reports, last Saturday a 30 year-old-motorcyclist purportedly fractured his leg after colliding with a police car door.

The police released a statement saying they opened the door to check on the man, who was allegedly driving at high speed and without a helmet and apparently ran over one of them before hitting their vehicle.

According to videos posted on Twitter, residents said that the car door was purposely opened to stop the biker. The biker was successfully operated on Sunday and declared his intent to press charges against the police on Monday, according to reports citing his family and lawyers.

