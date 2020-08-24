-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - 2 hours ago
-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - 2 hours ago
-
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 3 hours ago
-
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 4 hours ago
-
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 4 hours ago
-
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 4 hours ago
France: Flare and fireworks as PSG’s fan fury drags on
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Fireworks and tear gas were still flying in Paris on early Monday morning after angry Paris Saint Germain fans took to the streets of the French capital following their side’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the final match of UEFA Champions League final on Sunday.
Video ID: 20200824-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly