France: Flare and fireworks as PSG’s fan fury drags on

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fireworks and tear gas were still flying in Paris on early Monday morning after angry Paris Saint Germain fans took to the streets of the French capital following their side’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the final match of UEFA Champions League final on Sunday.

Video ID: 20200824-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly