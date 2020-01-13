France: Former athletics chief’s trial postponed due to new evidence

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The trial of the former president of athletics’ world governing body IAAF Lamine Diack, over corruption charges linked to the Russian doping scandal, was adjourned until an unknown date by French judges, in Paris on Monday.

Diack was seen arriving at a Paris courthouse, where the trial was halted one hour after the hearing started as prosecutors received new documents from the Senegalese judiciary.

The 86-year-old Senegalese who was in charge of the International Association of Athletics Federations (now World Athletics), between 1999 and 2015, is charged with “giving and receiving bribes”, “breach of trust” and “organised money laundering.”

Diack, who lives under house arrest in the French capital, denies any wrongdoing.

