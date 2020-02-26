France: Fraud trial of former PM Fillon begins

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The trial of France’s former Prime Minister Francois Fillon over fraud allegations for the “PenelopeGate” fake-job scandal started on Wednesday, at the Tribunal of Paris.

The trial was quickly suspended on Monday and resumed on Wednesday. Footage shows Fillon along with his wife Penelope and former lawmaker Marc Joulaud escorted by the police to the court room.

Fillon allegedly used public funds to pay his wife and two of their children a total of over €1 million ($1.09 million) between 1998 and 2013 for working as parliamentary assistants, jobs which they allegedly never performed. Fillon has denied any wrongdoing and said his wife’s work for him would be proven at trial.

If found guilty, the former prime minister, who served between 2007 and 2012, and his wife face up to ten years in prison and a €1 million ($1.09 million) fine.

The allegations ended Fillon’s hopes for winning French presidency when first published in January 2017 in the “Le Canard Enchaine” newspaper.

Video ID: 20200226-059

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200226-059

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly