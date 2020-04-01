-
France: Georges-Pompidou hospital as country”s COVID-19 death toll passes 3,500
Footage from Paris shows the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital on Wednesday as France’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken China’s, climbing to over 3,500.
Several emergency vehicles were seen driving to and from the hospital.
Reports indicate that the hospital has seen a significant increase in arrival to its emergencies department amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting fears of medical staff and equipment shortages.
Ile-de-France has become the most impacted region of France by the epidemic, with 854 deaths in hospitals throughout the region and 7,689 patients being hospitalised.
On March 27, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe extended the coronavirus lockdown in France until April 15.
