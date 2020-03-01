France: Half Marathon and Agricultural Fair cancelled in Paris amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Paris’s Half Marathon and the International Agricultural Show at the Parc des Expositions were cancelled in the French capital amid fears of spread of coronavirus.

Footage filmed on Sunday shows scores of runners who geared up for the run, wearing t-shirts reading “I came to challenge Paris” ready to defy the cancellation of the event.

“It is rather a nice media manipulation to scare us, and in the meantime, they remove the half-marathon where we run outside while they tell us that the transmission [of the virus] was done in confined places,” said Christale.

The premises of the Parc des Expositions, where the International Agricultural Show was set to take place, were also caught on camera with the box office closed and exhibitors leaving the venue taking away livestock and goods, following a government decision to cancel events of more than 5,000 people in a confined environment.

Guylene, one of the exhibitors, appeared saddened by the closure stating “It is not good for us (this closure) economically because we still had a good day today before us but for the health of people, what do you want.”

The latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control indicates that there have now been more than 85,000 cases worldwide and 2,921 deaths related to the virus. China, where the virus originated makes up a huge percentage of those figures, with nearly 80,000 cases and 2,839 deaths thus far.

