France: Health chief calls for strengthened intl. cooperation on coronavirus

French Director General of Health Jerome Salomon called for strengthened scientific, medical and political cooperation at the European and international level to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, during a press conference on Tuesday in Paris.

“It is particularly important that the member states act together on possible travel restrictions and changes to the entry conditions for travellers from China in order to avoid any discrimination whatsoever,” Salomon said.

He added, “For this reason, Minister Agnes Buzyn and German Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn asked the Croatian Presidency to quickly convene an extraordinary meeting of the Council of European Ministers.”

Salomon also said that there are no particular measures for the general public to take as the virus is not circulating in France and that there is no chain of transmission.

The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the WHO. At least 427 people have died with almost 20,500 cases of the virus confirmed in mainland China alone.

France has six confirmed cases with one 80-year old Chinese man in intensive care as of Monday. None of the 216 people who landed in France on Sunday showed any symptoms of the newly found coronavirus 2019-nCoV yet after being evacuated from Wuhan.

