France: Hundreds call for refugees rights on International Migrants day
Hundreds of protesters marked International Migrants day with a rally calling for migrant rights in Paris on Wednesday.
Masses of foreign residents and asylum seekers marched through the city centre under the slogan ‘Equal equal, nobody is illegal’, calling for the simplification of the paperwork and equal rights for those who wish to immigrate to France and legally reside in the country.
Various students and activists of local unions joined the rally to show their support to those who arrived to France seeking a better life and denouncing the racism of the French immigration authorities.
The deputy of ‘Unsubmissive France’ party in National Assembly Eric Coquerel marched with the protesters and pointed out that only the associations take care of the asylum seekers, while the government does not offer any help: “the state has not only decided to not do anything, but also is chasing them [migrants] with so called asylum and immigration law.”
