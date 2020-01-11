-
France: Hundreds demand justice for murdered Kurdish activists
Hundreds of people rallied in Paris on Saturday, to mark the seventh anniversary since the killing of three Kurdish militants in the French capital.
Kurdish activists could be heard chanting against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On January 9, 2013, Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan and Leyla Soylemez were found with gunshot wounds to the head inside a Kurdish information centre in the 10th district of the French capital.
In 2018, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal, an international opinion tribunal, recognised the direct responsibility of the Turkish state in the murders. Following a complaint lodged by the families of the victims, the case was recently referred to an investigating judge.
