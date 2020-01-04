France: Hundreds of young migrants sleeping on streets

Campaigners in France say hundreds of migrant children and teenagers are sleeping on the street in Paris – many alone without family – and they are urging the French government to do more protect children’s rights.

The activists say the minors are being forced to survive in inhumane conditions and the situation has been worsened by freezing winter temperatures.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

