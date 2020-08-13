-
France: Investigation underway after fire at Lyon’s mosque
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a mosque in the second district of Lyon Perrache overnight on Thursday.
The fire broke out at Essalem mosque just before 2 am (Midnight GMT) causing damage inside the building as well as breaking glass and damaging the front door.
Footage shows the aftermath of the fire with several men trying to repair the door.
According to reports, no one was at the site when the fire broke out and no one was injured.
“I strongly condemn the burning of the Essalem Mosque in Lyon’s 2nd arrondissement – which according to initial evidence – is of criminal origin. Thank you to the firefighters and police for their rapid intervention,” tweeted mayor of the second district of Lyon Pierre Oliver.
