-
Ivory Coast unrest: President accused of violating constitution - 14 hours ago
-
Coronavirus update: The latest COVID-19 news from around the world | DW News - 14 hours ago
-
Lebanon’s economy: Plundered by politics and banking elites | Counting the Cost - 14 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands takes to streets of Grodno in unsanctioned rally to protest election results - 15 hours ago
-
State of Palestine: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza injure 2 children, damage houses - 15 hours ago
-
Lebanon aftermath: Iran’s Zarif criticises western response - 15 hours ago
-
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests - 15 hours ago
-
UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo - 15 hours ago
-
US says it seized 4 Iranian fuel shipments headed for Venezuela - 15 hours ago
-
Colombia economic slump: Fears 20 years of gains could be erased - 15 hours ago
France keeps a close eye on Beirut blast aid amid endemic corruption in Lebanon
France’s Defence Minister Florence Parly said on a visit to Beirut on Friday that the country will keep a close eye on the aid it is sending to rebuild the city, after decades of endemic corruption in Lebanon.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en