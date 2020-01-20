-
France: Lawyers among protesters rallying during Macron"s visit to AstraZeneca plant
Members of unions and lawyers rallied outside AstraZeneca company in the northern city of Dunkirk on Monday, to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit.
Footage shows demonstrators shouting slogans and holding signs, while objects were set alight in the street despite a heavy presence of police forces.
Lawyers, who aimed at questioning Macron over the planned pension system reform, also demanded the release of a colleague who had been stopped and interrogated by police ahead of Macron’s arrival.
The French leader’s visit came as the company had just announced fresh investments of up to 550 million dollars (497 million euros) in the country.
